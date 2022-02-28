The 2022 SDHSAA State Wrestling Tournament was held this past weekend at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls. Wrestlers from Pierre T.F. Riggs, Stanley County, Sully Buttes and Lyman all saw action in the tournament, which concluded on Saturday with the State Dual Tournament.
Team Standings
In the Class A team standings, the Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors boys placed fifth with a score of 138.5. Brandon Valley ran away with the Class A title after breaking the all-time scoring record with a score of 252. Rapid City Stevens came in second place with a score of 162.0.
In the Class B team standings, the Lyman Raiders finished tied for 20th place with a score of 32.0. The Stanley County Buffaloes placed 22nd with a score of 31.0. Canton took home the title after getting a score of 155.5. Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes placed second with a score of 141.0.
In the girls standings, the Govs took home the first girls wrestling State championship after getting a score of 146.0. Canton came in second with a score of 129.0. The Sully Buttes Chargers finished in 15th place with a score of 27.0.
Pierre Dominance
On the boys side, the Govs had 10 placewinners. They were led by senior Blake Judson and junior Deegan Houska. Judson placed second at 138 pounds, while Houska placed second at 152 pounds. Alex Oedekoven placed third at 106 pounds, while Chance Carda placed fourth at 182 pounds. Tristan Spence placed fifth at 132 pounds. Nate Williams, Hayden Shaffer and Joshua Rydberg each placed sixth in their weight classes, while Lucas Chamberlin and Gavin Stotts placed seventh.
For the girls, freshman Ciara McFarling won her second straight State Wrestling title at 285 pounds. Gianna Stangeland placed second at 132 pounds. Abbi Lewis placed third at 142 pounds, while Sydney Uhrig placed third at 106 pounds. Emalee Larson and Marlee Shorter both placed fourth in their weight classes. Ireland Templeton placed fifth at 154 pounds, while Hattie Baldwin rounded out the Govs by placing sixth at 126 pounds.
Govs coach Matt Thorson said it’s been an awesome season for the Govs girls.
“There truly is no dull moment with them,” Thorson said. “They work hard every day, but never forget to have fun in the process. They’ve made this year memorable in so many ways, and I’m so proud of them for everything they’ve done.”
When it comes to McFarling in particular, Thorson said that she’s been a force all season.
”She just continued to do what got her to that point and stuck to what she knew,” Thorson said. “She’s a physical strong wrestler that is intimidating to anyone that steps on the mat with her.”
Hanson Shines
For the Stanley County Buffaloes, they were led by junior Chase Hanson, who placed first at 120 pounds. Hanson is the first Buffs wrestler to win State since Luke Heninger accomplished the feat at 120 pounds in 2016. Hanson told the Capital Journal it feels good to be a State Champion.
“I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year,” Hanson said. “With the help of Coach Wahlstrom, Coach Carter and my practice partner Hayden Roggow, I was able to persevere, learn from my mistakes and come out on top.”
Senior Levi Stover ended his career with a sixth place finish at 170 pounds.
Sully Buttes Girls, Lyman Placewinners
For the Lyman Raiders, they were led by junior Tance Wagner, who placed fourth at 152 pounds. With his performance, Wagner ends the season with a 57-9 season record, which breaks the previous Lyman record set by Lyman assistant coach Ian Muirhead by two wins. Senior Shilo Mowry placed fifth at 138 pounds in his final State Tournament.
The Sully Buttes Chargers brought three girls to State, and all three wrestlers placed. Eighth grader Cateri Yellowhawk led the way by placing fourth at 126 pounds. Seventh grader Tahnie Yellowhawk placed sixth at 120 pounds, while junior Saige Heath placed seventh at 190 pounds. Chargers coach Brady Weischedel said the Chargers are building something special.
“These girls are a huge part of it,” Weischedel said. “They deserve every single ounce of credit. They have all come so far and worked so hard to get where they are, and they are only going to keep getting better.”
Govs Place Third at Duals
In the Class A State Dual Tournament, the Govs placed third out of eight teams. They defeated Harrisburg 38-23 in the first round, but the Govs fell 38-28 to eventual champion Brandon Valley in the semifinals. The Govs rebounded by defeating Watertown 36-28.
Senior Recognition
Seniors graduating from the Pierre wrestling team include Kylen Horsley, Blake Judson, Hayden Shaffer, Marcos Tafoya, Nate Williams and Noah Williams. Stanley County wrestling seniors are Andruw Fredericksen and Levi Stover. Lyman seniors are Shilo Mowry and Tristan Penny.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.