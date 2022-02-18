The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team hosted the Mobridge-Pollock Tigers at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday night in what was the regular season finale for the Buffs. The visiting Tigers won 64-45.
The Tigers led 16-9 after the first quarter. The second quarter was an offensive shootout between the two teams, with the Tigers outscoring the Buffs 19-17 to extend their lead to 35-26 by halftime. The Tigers started to pull away in the third quarter. They led 52-36 after three quarters. The Tigers put the finishing touches on their win by outscoring the Buffs 12-9 in the fourth quarter.
Buffs coach Keely Bracelin thought her team played well despite the loss.
“I know the score wasn’t as close as we would want,” Bracelin said. “We just strung two games together in a row where we played hard and we played aggressive. I’m seeing things from the girls that we’ve seen glimpses of this season. Now they’re starting to put it together for all four quarters, which is good.”
Bracelin said the second quarter offensive output was due in part to attacking the basket.
“We went after their bigs and got them in foul trouble,” Bracelin said. “We were making stops defensively. We found some momentum and hung with it there.”
The Tigers were led by junior forward Emma Keller and sophomore guard Heidi Olson, who each had 13 points. Junior guard Mariah Goehring had nine points, while sophomore guard Katy Kemnitz added eight points. Freshman forward Charley Henderson rounded out the top five scores with seven points.
Sophomore guard Mattie Duffy led the Buffs with nine points. Senior center Jordyn Sosa and junior forward Kori Gabriel each had eight points. Freshman guard Morgan Hoffman and senior guard Taylee Stroup each added seven points.
Thursday’s game was the final game at home for seniors Jordyn Sosa, Taylee Stroup and Carlie O’Conner. Bracelin said that these three players have brought a lot to the program in the two years that she’s been at the helm.
“I was grateful to not have to graduate anyone last year,” Bracelin said. “We kinda kept the same squad going into this year. They’ve been a part of a program that has not seen a lot of success. I hope that they know that, even if the scores don’t turn out the way they want, that they’ve done a lot for us. They’ve planted a lot of seeds for these younger girls with their leadership and how they’ve played. I’m very grateful for them and the role they’ve had on the team this year.”
The Buffs end the regular season with a 3-17 record. The Tigers (13-5) ended their regular season with a game against the Winner Warriors on Friday night that was not completed at press time. Weather permitting, there is potential for a rematch between the Buffs and the Tigers this coming Tuesday in the Region 6A playoffs. Bracelin said it all depends on how Friday’s games shake out.
“It could depend on who comes out on top between them and Winner,” Bracelin said. “We could even have a possibility of seeing Crow Creek. Those three teams can move around here within the next day. We’ve seen how Mobridge can play tonight. We can hit on some things that we can do better and make those adjustments. We can control what we can control. Those are the things we’re going to focus on. They’re tough, aggressive and quick. Now we’ve got to get after it for all four quarters, and make open shots. That’s been a big thing for us to work on this season.”
