The Stanley County Buffaloes hosted the tough White River Tigers at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday. The Tigers defeated the Tigers 80-42.
The Buffs held a slim 4-3 lead early in the game, but the Tigers responded to take an 18-12 lead going into the first quarter break. The Tigers expanded their lead to 42-21 at halftime, and 64-35 after three quarters. The Tigers put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 16-7 in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers made 50 percent of their shots, while the Buffs made just 27 percent. The Tigers made 11 threes and 17 free throws, while the Buffs made just two threes and 12 free throws. The Buffs had 18 turnovers, while the Tigers had eight.
Sophomore guard Joe Sayler led the Tigers with 27 points. Senior guard Colbe Scott had 14 points, while junior guard Dylan Marshall had 12 points.
Senior forward Nathan Cook had 15 points and 11 rebounds. Junior guard Lathan Prince had eight points, while junior forward Cormac Duffy had seven points.
The Tigers (11-4, no. 1 in Region 7B) will next play the DeSmet Bulldogs (16-1, no. 1 in Region 3B) at the Culver’s Classic in Mitchell on Saturday. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. The Buffs (7-7, no. 3 in Region 6A) will play the Wall Eagles (7-8, no. 4 in Region 7B) in Wall on Saturday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 2 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.