The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team played the top-ranked Chamberlain Cubs in a rivalry game at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre. The Cubs defeated the Buffs 71-44.
The Cubs jumped out to a 16-5 lead after the first quarter, and they never looked back. They extended their lead to 33-20 at halftime, and 50-33 after three quarters. The Cubs put the finishing touches on their victory by outscoring the Buffs 21-11 in the fourth quarter.
The Buffs made seven of 11 free throws, while the Cubs made 10 of 14. The Cubs had eight turnovers, while the Buffs had 17 turnovers.
Junior guard Lathan Prince led the Buffs with 18 points. Senior forward Nathan Cook had 11 points. Junior guard/forward Cormac Duffy and junior guard Gavin Irving each had five points.
Senior guard Cameron Caldwell led the Cubs with 18 points before going down late in the third quarter with a leg injury. Senior guard Drayton Priebe had 16 points, while junior forward Sellyck McManus had 14 points.
The Cubs (13-1, no. 1 in Region 6A) played the Mt. Vernon Plankinton Titans (4-10, no. 6 in Region 5A) in Chamberlain on Friday. That game was not completed at press time. The Buffs (7-5, no. 3 in Region 6A) will play the Potter County Battlers (10-3, no. 1 in Region 2B) in Gettysburg on Monday. Games are scheduled to tip-off at 5 p.m. CT.
