The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League came into Sunday’s game looking to end a seven game losing streak. They did just that after beating the Sioux Falls Sunfish 6-4 at Hyde Stadium in Pierre.

The Trappers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the second inning. The Sunfish tied things up when Will Olson hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning. The Trappers and Sunfish traded runs for the next couple of innings. The Trappers took a 4-3 lead in the bottom of the sixth inning on a Tyler Skelton home run. They stretched the lead to 6-3 in the eighth inning after getting a couple of runs by Skelton and Joey Bramanti. The Sunfish scratched across a run in the top of the ninth inning, but it wasn’t enough to earn the win.

The Trappers (10-23) snapped a seven game losing streak. They will next see action in the series opener of a three-game series against the Western Nebraska Pioneers (24-9) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre. The Pioneers come in with the best overall record in the Clark Division. First pitch for Tuesday’s game is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT. Gameday promotion is Rock and Roll Night.

