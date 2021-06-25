The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League finished up their series with the Sioux Falls Sunfish this week. They played the Sunfish at Karras Park in Sioux Falls on Wednesday before playing at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Thursday.
Wednesday’s game saw the Trappers jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning. They extended their lead to 3-0 in the third inning when Eric Mast came across to score. The Trappers added eight runs in the sixth inning to extend their lead. The Sunfish got on the board in the seventh inning, but that was as far as they’d get. The Trappers won 11-1.
Mason Torve was the winning pitcher for the Trappers. He allowed zero runs on five hits in six innings, walking two and striking out two.
Caleb Kranz took the loss for the Sunfish. He allowed eight runs on eight hits in five and a third innings, walking two and striking out four.
Thursday’s game saw the Trappers take a 3-1 lead into the eighth inning. The Sunfish tied things up at 3-3 after runs by Zeph Hoffpauir and Will Olson. They took the lead on a two-run home run by Will Olson. The Trappers’ comeback fell just short. The Sunfish came away with a 6-5 victory.
Kenneth Dutka earned the win for the Sunfish. He allowed two runs on two hits in three innings, striking out six.
Parker Lewis took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed five runs on five hits in three innings, walking four and striking out two.
The Trappers (8-16) started a three game series against the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks (11-13) at Hyde Stadium in Pierre on Friday. Friday’s game, which was scheduled to feature an appearance by the Zooperstars, was not completed at press time. Saturday’s game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. CT. The gameday promotion is slated to be The Luckiest Night, and is sponsored by the South Dakota Lottery. Sunday’s game is scheduled to start at 5:35 p.m. CT. Sunday’s promotion is Sunglasses Night.
