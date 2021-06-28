The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Wheat City Whiskey Jacks in a three-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this past weekend. The Whiskey Jacks won the series 2-1.
Friday’s game saw the Trappers win 10-6. An offensive highlight came when Kaiden Cordoso hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the third inning. On the ensuing celebration, Cordoso’s home run dunk shattered the basketball hoop that the Trappers use for their home run celebrations. The Trappers biggest inning came in the second inning when they jumped out to a 4-0 lead. The Trappers never relinquished the lead from that point on.
Ryun Cross pitched the Trappers to victory. He surrendered five runs on six hits over six innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Jake Anderson took the loss for the Whiskey Jacks. He went two innings, allowing four runs on four hits and walking five.
Saturday’s game saw the Trappers take a 2-0 lead early, but that lead was short lived. The Whiskey Jacks scored four runs in the second inning, and they never looked back en route to a 9-7 victory. A highlight for the Trappers came when Colin Adams hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning, but the Trappers comeback efforts fell just short.
Cameron Daigle was the winning pitcher for the Whiskey Jacks. He went three innings, allowing one run on three hits and striking out four.
Adrian Lopez took the loss for the Trappers. He went four innings, allowing eight runs on seven hits while walking five and striking out four.
The rubber match on Sunday saw the Trappers take a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning. Once again, the Whiskey Jacks responded, this time by scoring three runs in the fourth inning to take a lead that they would not let go of. The Whiskey Jacks put the finishing touches on their series clincher when Jake Hjelle hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to clinch a 12-7 Whiskey Jacks victory.
Ronny Piepmeier led the Whiskey Jacks to victory on the pitcher’s mound. He allowed five runs on four hits in five innings, walking seven and striking out three.
Jared Shelton took the loss for the Trappers. He lasted four innings, allowing five runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three.
The Trappers (9-18) next see action against the Souris Valley Sabre Dogs (20-9) in a three game series at Corbett Field in Minot. First pitch for all three games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. CT.
See more photos on page B3.
