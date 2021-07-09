The Pierre Trappers of the Expedition League played the Western Nebraska Pioneers in a two-game series at Hyde Stadium in Pierre this week. The Trappers lost both games.
Wednesday’s game saw the Pioneers defeat the Trappers 13-6. The Pioneers jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first inning, and they never looked back. The Trappers scored three runs in the first inning, one run in the fourth inning, and one run in the eighth and ninth innings. A highlight for the Trappers came when Joey Bramanti hit a home run in the fourth inning.
Patrick Connor, Colin Adams and Ty Stauss led the Trappers with two hits each. Bramanti led the Trappers with three runs batted in. Tyler Davis led the Pioneers with three hits, while JT Waldron had three RBIs.
Carson Ohl led the Pioneers to victory on the mound. He allowed four runs on five hits in six innings while striking out eight.
Brendon Perez took the loss for the Trappers. He allowed seven runs on one hit without recording an out while walking five.
Thursday’s game saw the Pioneers defeat the Trappers 14-6. The Pioneers held a 10-3 lead in the fifth inning. The Trappers responded with three runs of their own to put a dent in the Pioneer’s lead. The Pioneers put the finishing touches on their victory by scoring four runs in the eighth inning.
Garret Hill, Nick Strong and Cole Yancey led the Trappers with two hits. Hill also had two RBIs. Jarred Mazzaferro led the Pioneers with four hits. Mazzaferro, Jake English and Cade McGee had three RBIs.
Brandon Haston was the winning pitcher for the Pioneers. He allowed zero runs on zero hits in three and two-thirds innings while striking out eight.
Brandt Sundeen took the loss for the Trappers in his team debut. He allowed seven runs on eight hits in three innings, walking three and striking out three.
The Trappers (10-25) will see action in a battle of cellar dwellers in the Hastings Sodbusters (9-28). Friday’s game will start at 7:05 p.m. CT. Saturday will feature a doubleheader that starts at 5:35 p.m. CT. Sunday’s series finale will also start at 5:35 p.m. CT. Gameday promotions will be Marvel Night/Fireworks Night, Hawaiian Night and 7/11 Night.
