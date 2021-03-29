The Oahe Family YMCA Pierre Aquatic Center held an underwater Easter egg hunt on Sunday afternoon. Kids that were ages 3-12 competed in the Easter egg hunt.
Prizes could be won depending on the color of the egg, with the golden egg being the top prize. Eggs were scattered across the pool. The kids were divided up by their respective age groups, with the younger kids swimming in the shallower part of the pool.
