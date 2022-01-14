The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team hosted the Lyman Raiders at Parkview Gymnasium in Fort Pierre on Thursday night. The visiting Raiders came away with a 52-34 victory.
The Raiders held a 14-5 lead after the first quarter. They extended that lead to 26-14 at halftime, and 42-23 after three quarters. The Buffs outscored the Raiders 11-10 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to get the win.
Raiders coach Mike Kieffer thought Thursday’s game was their most complete game to date.
“I was really pleased with our effort on defense,” Kieffer said. “We showed hustle that we’ve been lacking in other games. It’s the best team effort we’ve had for sure.”
The Raiders were led by sophomore guard Skyler Volmer, who had 22 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Eighth grade center Mak Scott had 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Sophomore guard Annie Brakke added seven points, while senior guard Ellie Erikson had six points and five rebounds. Kieffer pointed out a few of the standout performances.
“I think Annie Brakke did a great job defensively on Mattie Duffy,” Kieffer said. “She’s their best player and their best shooter, and Annie gave her fits. Skyler Volmer having the points and rebounds she did was a tremendous feat for a point guard. Ellie Erikson played her most complete game, and Mak Scott continues to get better every game she plays.”
Sophomore forward Cadence Hand led the Buffs with 13 points and seven rebounds. Sophomore guard Mattie Duffy had eight points, while senior guard Taylee Stroup had seven points.
The Buffs (1-8) will next see action against the McLaughlin Mustangs (3-5) on Monday at Parkview Gymnasium in Pierre. Games are scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. CT.
The Raiders (2-6) will host the White River Tigers (6-2) at the Lyman Gardens in Presho on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. Kieffer said he wants the girls to continue to improve.
“I told the girls that we want them to continue to get better,” Kieffer said. “That’s the big thing. We need to use the momentum from tonight. If we continue to play like this, good things are going to happen to us.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.