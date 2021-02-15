The Pierre T.F. Riggs Governors girls basketball team hosted the Winner Warriors at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Friday night. The Warriors won 51-44.
The Govs held a 13-12 advantage after the first quarter. The Warriors responded by taking a 26-22 advantage at halftime. They extended their lead to 46-31 after three quarters. The Govs outscored the Warriors 13-5 in the fourth quarter, but it wasn’t enough to earn the victory.
The Warriors outshot the Govs in all categories but from the free throw line. The Warriors had an 18-13 assist advantage, while the Govs had a 37-26 rebounding edge. The Govs had 15 turnovers, with 11 of those being steals by the Warrior defense.
Senior forward Caytee Williams led the Govs with 13 points. Sophomore guard Remington Price had 10 points, while freshman center Reese Terwilliger had nine points and 11 rebounds.
Junior guard Bella Swedlund led the Warriors and all scorers with 19 points. Junior guard Ellie Brozik had 11 points, while junior forward Kelsey Sachtjen had seven points.
The Warriors (16-2, no. 1 in Region 7A) will host the Platte-Geddes Black Panthers (7-11, no. 7 in Region 6B) in Winner on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT. The Govs (6-10, no. 10 in Class AA) will host the Lakota Tech Tatanka (11-1, no. 2 in Region 7A) at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Tuesday. Tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.