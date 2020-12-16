The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team took on the Winner Warriors in a Class A matchup at Parkview Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

The Buffs jumped out to a 17-15 at the first quarter break. The Warriors responded by taking a 33-31 lead into halftime. The Warriors gradually built their lead up to 51-43 after the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw the Warriors remain ahead for a 68-56 victory. No individual statistics were made available to the Capital Journal at this time.

The Warriors improved to 2-0 with the victory, while the Buffs dropped to 0-2. The Buffs will next see action against the Philip Scotties (0-2) in Philip on Thursday night. Games are scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. MT.

