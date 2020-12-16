The Stanley County Buffaloes boys basketball team took on the Winner Warriors in a Class A matchup at Parkview Gymnasium on Tuesday night.
The Buffs jumped out to a 17-15 at the first quarter break. The Warriors responded by taking a 33-31 lead into halftime. The Warriors gradually built their lead up to 51-43 after the third quarter. The fourth quarter saw the Warriors remain ahead for a 68-56 victory. No individual statistics were made available to the Capital Journal at this time.
The Warriors improved to 2-0 with the victory, while the Buffs dropped to 0-2. The Buffs will next see action against the Philip Scotties (0-2) in Philip on Thursday night. Games are scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. MT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.