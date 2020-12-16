The Stanley County Buffaloes girls basketball team hosted the Winner Warriors at Parkview Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

It was all Warriors from the opening tip. They took a 27-6 lead into the first quarter break. The Warriors extended their lead to 54-10 by employing a full court press despite being up by over 40 points. Both teams played to a 12-12 tie in the third quarter, as the game went into the final quarter with the Warriors up 66-22, and the clock running continuously. The Warriors came away with a 72-24 victory. No individual statistics were made available to the Capital Journal at the time of printing.

The Warriors, a perennial State A Tournament contender, improved their record to 2-0 with the victory, while the Buffs girls dropped to 0-4. They will next see action against the Philip Scotties (1-1) in Philip on Thursday. Games are scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. MT.

