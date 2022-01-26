333 wrestlers competed in 67 weight classes on eight levels in the 2022 Brooks Monfore Heart of a Champion Youth Wrestling Tournament at Riggs Gymnasium in Pierre on Sunday. Among those wrestlers were wrestlers from Pierre, Stanley County and Sully Buttes. Levels were Tots, Bantam, Midget, Novice, Schoolboy, Girls A, Girls B and Girls C.
The Govs had ten wrestlers place first in their weight class. Those wrestlers were John Umiker (Tots 46), Riggs Reeves (Tots 49), Otto Haag (Tots 53), Charlie Allen (Midgets 104), Gable Uhrig (Novice 72), Rowdy Menning (Schoolboy 130), Harper Spoehr (Girls A 45), Aubrey Fischer (Girls B 65), Jersey Lewis (Girls B 73) and Rebecca Huckins (Girls B 82).
Stanley County had two wrestlers place first in their weight class. Those wrestlers were Jace Nickerson (Bantam HWT and Sayth Cronin (Novice 150).
The Brooks Monfore Heart of a Champion Youth Wrestling Tournament is named after former Govs wrestler Brooks Monfore, who passed away at the age of 16 from Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2012. The tournament is put on by the Pierre Governor Wrestling program. Governors wrestlers from both the boys and girls wrestling teams volunteer as referees. The tournament features wrestlers from South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota. Full results from the tournament can be found at trackwrestling.com.
