Get to Know Your City Government

What exactly do you do?
As a journeyman lineman I install, maintain, alter and repair the underground and overhead cables, electrical lines/substations and related electrical equipment.
What exactly are your responsibilities?
My responsibilities include maintenance of low/high voltage cables and overhead electrical lines, operating/maintaining electrical substations, troubleshooting electrical circuits, responding to outages and service calls, and attending routine competency trainings. I went to technical school to be a lineman. After votech to become a journeyman, you have to be an apprentice for four years, record 8,000 on-the-job hours, and take 45 different tests. I’ve been with the city of Pierre for two year this summer and will soon take my final test.
What is one of the most fun aspects of your job?
I have always enjoyed being outdoors, so I feel pretty lucky that I get to be outside almost every day. With our job, every day is different. So, I never get bored with the tasks we are given. The most rewarding aspect would have to be when there is an outage. People look to us to get their power up and running in a timely manner; it’s a good feeling to work as a team to get the power restored. People might be surprised by all the national recognition our department receives. We have received innovation awards, safety awards, and reliability awards. The city of Pierre’s electrical system has been named one of the most reliable systems in the country.
What is one of the worst aspects of your job?
Although I love working outdoors, that also means working in inclement weather, which is something I don’t typically enjoy. I would say the worst aspect of my job is shutting off people’s power because of an unpaid bill. It’s a horrible feeling to shut off power in the dead of winter or the middle of a hot summer when you know there’s a family in the home.
The good news is, the city and our partner agencies have several programs in place to help people who struggle to pay their utility bills. Our finance office offers payment arrangements, we work with the state Department of Labor and Regulation to provide utility bill credits, and Pierre Area Referral Service for utility emergencies. Plus we offer programs and resources to help keep utility bills down.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.