zebra

Zebra mussels are small, invasive clams native to the Black and Caspian seas in Eastern Europe. Although usually less than an inch in size as adults, the mussels can attach to vegetation and hard surfaces, forming dense colonies that can clog intakes for hydroelectric dams, water supplies and irrigation pipes, causing significant economic damages.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission will be holding a teleconference meeting on Wednesday, July 24 at 1 pm. CDT, to adopt an emergency amendment of containment water rules that includes Lake Sharpe and Lake Francis Case.,

The public may listen to and provide comment of the proceedings at the following locations:

Pierre — GFP Large Conference on the 2nd Floor of the Foss Building, 523 East Capitol Ave.

Sioux Falls — Regional Office (Outdoor Campus East), 4500 S Oxbow Ave.

Rapid City — GFP Rapid City Regional Office (Outdoor Campus West) at 4130 Adventure Trail

Watertown — GFP Regional Office, 400 W. Kemp Avenue.

This meeting will not be livestreamed via South Dakota Public Broadcasting, but will be recorded and immediately placed online at gfp.sd/gpv/commission/information

Individuals can comment online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions/ or mail them to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.

To be included in the public record and to be considered by the Commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing) per HB 1006.

