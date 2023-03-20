Gordon Gale Koch, age 73, from Pierre, SD died March 17, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre as a result of throat cancer complications. A visitation and viewing will take place at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre on March 24 from 5-7 p.m. with a celebration of his life and a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment will take place on March 25 at 11 a.m. at Murdo Cemetery in Murdo, SD with a luncheon following at the Senior Center on Main Street. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.
Gordon was born on April 13th, 1949 in Pierre, South Dakota, the son of Ralph and Bernice Koch. He graduated from Stanley County High School in 1967. During high school he was active in band as well as both football and wrestling. Additionally, Gordon was his senior class president. Gordon was also a graduate of the University of Maryland with a degree in Business Management.
Mr. Koch was drafted into the US Army in 1969 and enjoyed a distinguished career retiring in 1995 at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4. During his service on active duty he was stationed in Alaska, Colorado, Germany and finally at the White House in Washington DC. He spent over 14 years as a member of the White House Staff supporting three administrations serving Presidents Reagan, Bush and Clinton. He traveled worldwide as a member of the White House advance staff supporting Presidential visits at many major capitols around the world. In this capacity he was a communications officer designing and overseeing the installation of communications systems to support the White House, the United States Secret Service and the national press corps. The highlights of these trips were several visits to President Reagan’s ranch in Santa Barbara, CA and eight separate overseas economic summits attended by Presidents Reagan, Bush and Clinton. Additionally, Gordon was certified and designated as a Communications Operations/Team Leader and travelled in that capacity on over 70 Presidential visits to 40 different states.
Upon his retirement from active duty in 1995 Gordon was awarded the US Army Legion of Merit for service and was selected the following year for induction in the White House Communications Agency Hall of Fame. Gordon also served as the National President of the United States Army Warrant Officers' Association and a member of the Board of Directors for the USAWOA Scholarship fund.
After his military service Gordon was employed by Electronic Data Systems (EDS) as an Operations Manager and later as a Program Manager on several different projects within the Information Technology industry. Gordon retired in mid-2009 and relocated to Pierre.
Upon return to Pierre, Gordon became active in a volunteer capacity serving on various committees for the Chamber of Commerce and as the Chairperson for the Pierre/Fort Pierre Historical Commission. For a period of time Gordon was also a substitute teacher within the Stanley County School district. In his retirement, Gordy much enjoyed riding his Harley motorcycle and golfing.
Gordon is survived by his wife of 54 years, Diana (Rada) Koch and a daughter, Devon of Woodbridge, Virginia. Gordon was the oldest of four children. He has a brother Gregory of Charlotte, NC and a sister Pamela of Rapid City. He was preceded in death by his son Christopher, his parents and his youngest brother Glen.
