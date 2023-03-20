Gordon Gale Koch

Gordon Gale Koch, age 73, from Pierre, SD died March 17, 2023 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre as a result of throat cancer complications. A visitation and viewing will take place at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre on March 24 from 5-7 p.m. with a celebration of his life and a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment will take place on March 25 at 11 a.m. at Murdo Cemetery in Murdo, SD with a luncheon following at the Senior Center on Main Street. For those unable to attend the services they will be live streamed on his obituary page at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

