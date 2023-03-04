Less than 24 hours after the girls punched their ticket to the state tournament, Pierre boys basketball secured its first Class AA State Tournament bid since 2017 after the sixth-seeded Governors defeated No. 11 O’Gorman, 64-49, in Saturday’s SoDak 16 game at T.F. Riggs High School.
“Most excited I've been in a while,” Govs senior forward Jackson Edman said after his team’s victory over the Knights. “It's just been so great to finally punch our ticket. It's always been my dream to go to the state tournament — Not everybody gets a chance to go to state.”
Pierre head coach Brianna Kusler said it won’t sink in until next week’s practices.
“Relieved is not the right word, but, the kids, they deserve it. They have worked so hard all year, and we've had some bumps in the road. But they're putting things together at the right moment. I'm just so proud, and that's really the feeling right now, is that pride and how proud I am to coach these boys,” she said. “And just this community, you know, we saw how much they can show out for these guys and how supportive they are. And that's been from the start and continued throughout.”
Edman led the Govs with 18 points, including 12 in the second half. Kusler said Edman was a “workhorse” for Pierre in the final two quarters.
“He demands such a presence in (the paint), and that forces teams to have to show on him. But he's finding new ways to score all the time,” Kusler added. “And he just deserves it so much from the time that he's put in in the offseason. I'm so glad that it's starting to come to light.”
Three more Govs scored in double-figures versus the Knights — senior guard Lincoln Kienholz (13), senior forward Benjamin Heisler (11) and senior guard Brecken Krueger (10). Senior guard Jacob Mayer pitched in with eight points.
Edman shared his thoughts on how Pierre (14-7) performed on that side of the floor.
“It was good,” he said. “We were able to hit some outside shots to get us going, and then we knew they couldn't really handle us inside, whether that'd be driving or posting up. We just were able to get the ball inside and finish. And we were able to limit their possessions on offense and didn’t let them get offensive rebounds.”
When asked about Kienholz, Kusler said she was most proud of his defensive efforts. He held O’Gorman senior guard Matthew Eng to 10 points.
“I think I did well. I mean, I was supposed to stop him from scoring a lot, and I think I did a fairly good job,” Kienholz said. “But, I think that was huge, having him force bad shots and stuff like that. Because, usually, he's a really good shooter. But tonight, I think my defense was pretty key to our success.”
Saturday’s game was a tight contest for the entire first half, as the Govs only led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter and 28-24 at halftime.
The third period, though, was when Pierre began to press the throttle. The Govs outscored the Knights, 18-9, in the quarter and extended their lead to 46-33.
But O’Gorman refused to go away. The Knights began the final frame on a 14-6 run and later cut their deficit to 53-49 with just over 2.5 minutes left.
And that would be the last time O’Gorman (7-14) scored in this one.
Pierre ended its evening by tallying the final 11 points, including nine from the charity stripe.
“We knew this wasn't just going to be a blowout. This was going to be a battle. The score at the end was not indicative of how tough this was,” Kusler said. “But down the stretch there, they held true to what has worked for us, and they didn't stray away from what was working. Everybody got involved, and that's our key right now is getting everyone involved and continuing to share the basketball.”
But what possibly ended the Knights’ late rally and sparked the Govs’ final push happened with just over 1.5 minutes left. Following a near steal by O’Gorman, Mayer regained possession and passed it to Edman near mid-court.
Almost instantaneously, the senior forward rifled a two-handed pass to a wide-open Krueger, who was cutting towards the basket. Krueger finished the left-handed layup to put the Govs up 56-49.
“I've definitely always been kind of a pass-first guy, and I'm always looking for my teammates under the rim,” Edman said. “So, I just saw him cut backdoor, and he was wide-open and just hit him and started rolling from there.”
Saturday’s game may have had some revenge sprinkled into it, given what occurred the last time these two teams played one another.
Pierre lost to O’Gorman, 68-64, on Jan. 27 at Riggs.
Edman said the Govs were “a lot more calmer” and didn’t commit as many turnovers this time around.
“It feels amazing, especially against a team like O’Gorman,” he added. “Any Sioux Falls schools, we're always out there trying to get those guys.”
Kienholz explained what was running through his mind as the closing seconds ticked away and he and his teammates knew they were headed to the big dance.
“Just the success that we did it,” Kienholz said. “I think everyone that was out there, we just hadn't been to the state tournament yet. And that's something that we all wanted to do. And in the final 30 seconds, (with) the crowd going crazy and everything, we just realized that we made it and that we did it.”
When looking at the senior guard’s journey from his first varsity game to becoming a SoDak 16 champ, Kienholz said it makes Saturday’s victory that much more special.
“Feels good because I've been in seasons where we've won one game and then seasons where we won seven and then 11,” he added. “So, it just feels good to make the state tournament.”
Not only did Kusler end Pierre’s six-year drought between state tournament appearances after beating the Knights, she also became the first female head coach in South Dakota history to send a Class AA team to the eight-team tournament.
“She does a great job in practice and in games and everything. She's really hard on us, and that's good,” Kienholz said. “She's just an awesome coach.”
Kusler made sure to give a special shout out to the Gov faithful.
“Just a thank you to everybody that's come out and everybody that has supported this team and this program from the start,” she said. “It's truly such a special place to be, and I am so proud to be coaching the Governors and having this atmosphere and this team to be able to go to the state tournament with.”
Pierre will have another chance for redemption in less than two weeks. The Govs will face No. 3 Mitchell (17-4) in the opening round of the SDHSAA Boys Class AA State Tournament on Mar. 16 at Summit Arena at The Monument in Rapid City.
Pierre last saw the Kernels on Feb. 16, and Mitchell came out victorious in that matchup, 62-55.
“You look across the board at whatever eight teams get there, and I truly believe that it is anybody's ballgame. As you saw last week, Jefferson went down a couple times. And so, there's no clear-cut front runner, in my opinion,” Kusler said. “So it's just going to be who can put the three nights in-a-row together, and we want to just continue to be playing our best basketball each of those days.”
It’s true the Govs haven’t won a state championship since 2013 and none of their players have experience in the state tournament. But Pierre’s last three games may serve as an indicator that neither of those facts matter.
Along with Saturday’s win, the Govs have beaten SF Roosevelt, 68-63, and Jefferson, 84-73 — the No. 7 and 1 seeds. Both teams will also play in the big dance.
“Our past three games, we proved we can play with the top people in the state,” Kienholz said. “And, I mean, that's huge going into the state tournament, and it gives us a little confidence.”
