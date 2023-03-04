Less than 24 hours after the girls punched their ticket to the state tournament, Pierre boys basketball secured its first Class AA State Tournament bid since 2017 after the sixth-seeded Governors defeated No. 11 O’Gorman, 64-49, in Saturday’s SoDak 16 game at T.F. Riggs High School.

“Most excited I've been in a while,” Govs senior forward Jackson Edman said after his team’s victory over the Knights. “It's just been so great to finally punch our ticket. It's always been my dream to go to the state tournament — Not everybody gets a chance to go to state.”

