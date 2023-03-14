The No. 2 Pierre Governors are still in contention for a state title after surviving No. 7 Rapid City Stevens, 42-34, in the opening round of the SDHSAA Class AA Girls State Basketball Tournament on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls.

In a game where Pierre’s offense wasn’t clicking, the Govs used stifling defense to fend off the Raiders.

Was the information in this article useful?


Austin Nicholson | 605-224-7301 ext. 134

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Austin Nicholson graduated from Arizona State University with a bachelor's degree in sports journalism from the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. He moved to Pierre in 2022 and is from Maryville, Tennessee.

Load comments