Pierre girls basketball captured a Class AA State Tournament bid for the time since 2016-17 when the No. 2 Governors took care of No. 15 Brookings, 68-42, in the SoDak 16 on Friday at T.F. Riggs High School.
“Oh my gosh, there’s no words to explain it,” junior forward Reese Terwilliger said after Friday’s win. “It was so fun. Love playing with this team.”
Senior guard Remington Price described how bittersweet punching their ticket to the big dance was for her and her teammates.
“This was always our goal, and we did it,” she said. “We've worked our whole lives for this moment. It's taken a lot of work. It didn't happen overnight, and we're ready to keep it going at state.”
But Pierre’s players weren’t the only ones who finally accomplished a lifelong feat.
“It’s surreal to be honest with you. It hasn’t really sunk in. And it's something that, personally for me, it's been a lifelong quest for something that I've really, really — It’s the number one thing I’ve wanted to do,” Govs head coach Kirk Beebout said. “But at the same time, it's more about them and that they get to experience something that's very special in South Dakota sports and that's going to the state tournament.”
Price led the Govs with 27 points and made five three-pointers along the way. She explained how she came through for her team when they needed her most.
“I think, you know, it's my senior year. I want to go out there and just give it my all,” Price said. “Be confident, don't hold back at all, don't hesitate. And I think that really shows.”
Beebout said Price’s performance was, ultimately, the difference versus the Bobcats.
“We don't like to point out individuals, but Remy kind of put us on our back tonight and came up big and hit shots whenever we needed a shot,” he added. “Everyone did their role and everyone stuck together. But I just think her scoring at opportune times really pushed us over the edge.”
Terwilliger also shined for Pierre, as she finished with 18 points.
“Reese is a winner. She goes out and competes every single night,” Beebout said. “Last year in the SoDak 16, I thought she really brought it for us that night, and I could tell it really hurt. So I just couldn’t be happier for her to have this moment tonight.”
Other Govs pitched in, offensively, as well. Junior guard Ryann Barry tallied nine points, senior guard Ayvrie Kaiser had five and Lennix DuPris four.
Beebout discussed his team’s showing on that side of the floor.
“We've been good on offense all year. I mean, a lot of people talk about our defense, which I'm the first one to talk about our defense, too, and Coach Becker deserves all the credit in the world and our girls for their efforts on defense. But we're pretty good on offense, too, and that goes back to our girls and their skill,” Beebout said. “We always got five girls on the floor who can shoot it, drive and score in the post. I think we're leading Class AA in scoring, and it's for a reason. Because we got girls that can put the ball in the basket.”
Despite the lopsided result, the scoring didn’t come in bunches early on for Pierre. The Govs only led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter and 29-21 at halftime.
Price said her team’s defense helped the Govs stay ahead in the opening half despite some shooting struggles, but Terwilliger admitted they weren’t themselves in the first 16 minutes of action.
“We weren’t really playing our (brand of) basketball. Our defense was a little slow, and our shots weren’t really falling,” she said. “So, at halftime, we recognized that. We recognized that we needed to rebound and box out, and I think we executed that well in the second half.”
Pierre eventually found their footing, offensively, in the remaining two quarters, especially in the fourth. The Govs outscored the Bobcats 22-9 in the final period and 39-21 in the second half overall.
“I think we really just kicked it in (gear), and we played with a lot of heart. We knew what we had to do,” Price said.
Beebout’s squad had another solid outing, defensively, and kept Brookings to right around their season average of points allowed per game (41.5) entering Friday’s matchup.
“(Assistant coach) Terry Becker has done a lot with our defense this year, which has really helped. And I think that made a big difference tonight,” Terwilliger said.
As the final buzzer sounded, the Govs jumped and shouted in celebration, knowing they were state-tournament bound. And after both teams shook hands, Pierre’s players took turns holding the SoDak 16 plaque and cutting down one of the nets.
“It's really cool. I'm excited,” Price said. “It shows the younger kids what it should feel like, and I think we've really exemplified the hard work that needs to be put in. It's worth it when you finish it.”
Price explained what makes Friday’s win so special to her.
“I've been playing high school basketball for the past five years, and we've never made it to (the state tournament). It's just awesome,” she said. “All the work you put in your whole life just really comes back to this moment. Super cool.”
When asked what it means to send the Govs girls basketball team back to the state tournament, Beebout said all the credit goes to his players.
“I'm just happy that I get to go there with them to Sioux Falls and experience it. So, like I said, there's nothing more special to me than a South Dakota basketball state tournament,” he added. “I've wanted it since I was in fifth grade, like literally obsessed with it. Can't sleep, I wake up thinking about it. So, to get to go with these girls is very special to me and something that I’ll hold on to forever.”
Beebout gave one final thought on his team’s victory Friday night.
“I just want to shout out to the people that have always supported me. They know who they are. So big shout out to them,” he said.
And while Pierre will take its time celebrating its SoDak 16 win, the Govs’ focus will soon turn to their next opponent — Rapid City Stevens.
Pierre will face the seventh-seeded Raiders in the opening round of the SDHSAA Class AA State Girls Basketball Tournament on Mar. 9 at the Sanford Pentagon at 5 p.m. The Govs last played the Raiders on Dec. 9, and Pierre won its season-opener in Rapid City, 58-46.
In general, Beebout knows the big dance will be a challenge, but his team welcomes it.
“It’s going to be competitive, but that's what we want. I know a lot of people are gonna say, ‘Well, don't just go there to be happy. You could win it.’ And we could win it,” Beebout said. “We're gonna prepare like we always do, and we're gonna give it everything we got. But we’re sure as heck gonna enjoy it, too.”
Even though the Govs haven’t won a state championship since 1991, Terwilliger likes their chances to end that drought.
“I feel pretty confident,” she said. “We have really good team chemistry, and we’ve done really well in a lot of big games this year. I think we can pull it off at the state tournament.”
