At age 9, Richard Woodraska began drinking alcohol and smoking pot. A year later, Woodraska got into trouble with the law and by age 12, began using methamphetamine.
Over the years, misdemeanors turned into felonies and a five-year stint in state prison for committing a violent assault shortly after his 19th birthday. On parole, it didn’t take long for the Fort Pierre man to get in trouble again.
On Tuesday, Sixth Circuit Judicial Court Judge Margo Northrup sent Woodraska back to state prison for breaking into the Dakota Emporium Trading Post in Fort Pierre, where owner Mike Peterson gave Woodraska a second chance by hiring him.
“What really stands out is you are only 24 years old and your criminal history started in 2008, then ‘09, ‘10, ‘16 and ‘17,” Northrup said. “After that, you spent time in the penitentiary and as soon as you were let out, you are back in front of the court with another felony.”
“Mr. Peterson tried to help you and you rewarded him by breaking into his home and business and stealing from him,” the judge continued.
Woodraska was sentenced to nine years in prison, with four years suspended. That means in two years he can apply for parole, Stanley County State’s Attorney Thomas Maher said.
Woodraska pleaded guilty to burglary and grand theft for stealing cash and checks valued at $5,335 after breaking into the store at 119 Deadwood St. and an adjoining apartment between May 19 and 20. He also admitted to being a habitual offender with two prior felonies.
Woodraska told the judge he found freedom after prison very difficult.
“I had very little opportunity for help and he (Peterson) offered me a job,” he said. “I took his kindness as a weakness.”
“I wish I would’ve gotten another kind of help and tried to work myself into society,” Woodraska continued. “Freedom isn’t all that it’s said to be.You have to earn your way into it.”
Maher said a video surveillance system captured Woodraska breaking into the store at night, stealing money and walking out with a pistol. When investigators took a closer look at the video recordings, it showed Woodraska “casing the place,” Maher said.
“(He was looking for) where there might be loot to get before the burglary,” he said. “That shows planning and a criminal mindset.”
Maher asked the judge to return Woodraska to prison.
Woodraska’s attorney, Jason Glodt, said his client was deeply remorseful.
“Unfortunately he messed up,” Glodt said. “He’s very committed to righting a wrong. He realizes that what he really needs is additional treatment for substance abuse. It’s something he struggles with and is largely responsible for what he did.”
Glodt noted that Woodraska’s previous crimes involved violence and assault.
“That’s not the person I’ve come to know,” he said. “Mr. Woodraska never showed anger, disrespect or attitude. I know he’s done five years in prison and gone through extensive intervention and treatment. He’s not the person he used to be.”
Prior to sentencing, the judge commented on Woodraska’s extensive dealings with alcohol and drugs.
“You probably don’t have skills to be successful,” Northrup said. “I understand you don’t want to go back to the penitentiary, but I have few options to keep the community safe.”
