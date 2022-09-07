Richard Woodraska
Buy Now

Stanley County Chief Deputy Sheriff Greg Swanson escorts Richard Woodraska back to jail after Woodraska was sentenced Tuesday for burglarizing the Fort Pierre business where he worked.

 Gwen Albers / Capital Journal

At age 9, Richard Woodraska began drinking alcohol and smoking pot. A year later, Woodraska got into trouble with the law and by age 12, began using methamphetamine.

Over the years, misdemeanors turned into felonies and a five-year stint in state prison for committing a violent assault shortly after his 19th birthday. On parole, it didn’t take long for the Fort Pierre man to get in trouble again.

Was the information in this article useful?


Gwen Albers | 605-224-7301, ext. 107

Tags

Assistant Editor

For more than 30 years, assistant editor Gwen Albers has worked for community newspapers in Pennsylvania, Montana, Idaho, Virginia, North Carolina and New Mexico. She received a master's in journalism from Ohio University.

Load comments