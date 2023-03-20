As renovation efforts at the historic Cultural Heritage Center are underway, their annual history conference will be held at the Ramkota April 21 and 22. The theme for the conference is “Great Faces-Great Places, History Makers in South Dakota.” Dozens of history buffs will take part in seminars featuring a variety of history experts. While conference’s organizers hope to stoke interest in South Dakota history, businesses hope to stoke interest in their products and services. 

Jim Protexter, PEDCO’s chief operations officer, explains the benefits of those who may plan on attending the event. "In February, SD Tourism provided a webinar breaking down leisure travel that I believe fits the history conference quite well. Boomers lead the way at 44% of visitors and an average age of 50. I believe that segment is also more inclined to pursue history-related activities. Throughout the year 60% of visitors stay in hotels, but for these wintertime events that percentage would be much greater since campgrounds are out of the picture. Spring accounts for one fourth of travel, so having a conference in that timeframe fills hotel rooms in a normally slower season. Visitors tend to stay about two days, which fits this conference and typical trip duration. Most of the boomer, history-seeking travelers come in pairs and spend $369 as a party," Protexter said.

Was the information in this article useful?


Phil Torres |  605-224-7301 ext. 131

Tags

Reporter

Reporter Phil Torres received his Bachelor's degree from Kent State University. His work has appeared in the Associated Press and Washington Times.

Load comments