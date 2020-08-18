Record numbers of anglers are heading to South Dakota’s lakes, ponds, rivers and streams. Demands on fisheries and information are increasing. To assist anglers, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks department is providing a weekly fish stocking report on their website.
“One of the most common phone calls and questions we get is ‘When and where are you stocking fish?’ Or ‘When is the last time you stocked Secret Lake,’” said Geno Adams, manager of the fisheries program. “These stocking reports are just another good tool for anglers to use to fish smarter, have more fun, and take advantage of our awesome fish resources.”
The report is at gfp.sd.gov/fish, then click the Weekly Fish Stockings tab on the left side of the page.
