Book covers re-homing George Custer’s 40-plus hounds

“In researching the book, I spent most interesting days at the South Dakota State Archives finding relevant material to my story about the Custers as dog owners. Most significantly, I learned about the Fort Sully Sporting Club whose hounds beat Custer’s in an 1873 coursing contest,” said Brian Duggan, author of “General Custer, Libby Custer and Their Dogs: A Passion for Hounds from the Civil War to Little Big Horn.”
Most people know some of the history of George Armstrong Custer. Little known however, is that he and his wife, Libbie, were dog lovers. After George’s death, Libbie returned to Monroe, Michigan, but she first had to find homes for their pack of over 40 stag hounds and fox hounds.
The country-wide effort to help Libbie place the dogs was to become America’s first national dog rescue effort.
Author Brian Patrick Duggan’s biography of George and Libbie Custer covers their life with dogs during the Civil War and in Texas; hunting on the Kansas and Dakota frontiers; entertaining tourist buffalo hunters, including a Russian Archduke, English aristocrats and P. T. Barnum (all of whom presented the general with hounds); and the many rumors about a dog on Last Stand Hill.
The dogs were placed with fellow officers, friends, sportsmen, and complete strangers — if they paid the rail shipping costs.
Libbie took care that their special dogs went to friends. One example is Cardigan, which was given to Rev. Cassius Terry in Minneapolis. When Cardigan died in 1881, Terry had his body mounted and put on display at the University of Minnesota as a tribute to the dog and his former master. The stuffed hound disappeared after the turn of the century.
Two of Custer’s dogs were shown at the Westminster dog show, and Teddy Roosevelt boasted that he had hunted with hounds descended from the Custer pack. One dog was even put on display at an aquarium in New York City, which may have prompted an 1887 hoax where a four-year-old Irish Wolfhound named Brutus was exhibited at Madison Square Garden as the sole survivor of Custer’s Last Stand.
Brian Patrick Duggan is an award-winning author of books and articles on canine history. He is a retired university technology educator, an American Kennel Club judge, and editor for McFarland Publisher’s Dogs in Our World Series.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.