Dog Days training tips

This stretch from late July into late August is known as the dog days of summer, so named in ancient times for the rising of Sirius, or the dog star, during this time of the year. Though it faithfully follows the constellation of Orion around the night sky, Sirius was often recognized for the negatives that came with it in the form of hot temperatures and generally bad luck.
While luck has something to do with every hunting trip, preparation usually pans out with better success, which is why working with a good field dog, or perhaps a new one eager to get out there after birds this autumn, can give a much better connotation to these dog days we find ourselves in and set the stage for an excellent fall of hunting.
On the Wing
Wing training is one of the best ways to get an upland dog of any experience level geared up for the fall hunting seasons. With a few grouse or pheasant wings saved from previous seasons, acclimating old dogs and new ones to the scent of success takes only a few trips in the back yard or the back forty.
With a stretch of string tied to a cane pole or a long stick and the other end to a clothes pin, it’s easy to drag a wing and leave a trail of scent for a training dog to follow. Then, when the path is complete, unclip the wing and stash it in a clump of grass, behind a bush or in another hiding place. Repeat the process with three or four wings and a quick course is set up for a hunting dog to hone in on the scents he’ll be seeking this fall. Return with your hunting buddy a few minutes later and follow his nose.
Bring it on Back
In addition to cooling a dog off on a hot summer day, a trip to the water’s edge is a great time for waterfowlers to practice retrieves with their hunting companions.
A bumper or duck-shaped trainer like those from Dokken’s DeadFowl can be easily tossed into the water for a dog to retrieve. The same can be done over open ground for those upland breeds looking to get in some practice.
For conditioning young pups to the process of flush, shot and retrieve, try clapping your hands loudly or firing a cap gun as the bird reaches the apex of its flight path before it tumbles back to earth. Work with commands to start off the process, and then switch over to whistles or even hand signals when things start moving smoothly.
The latter efforts will be great for late season pheasant hunts, when birds are spooky, and shouting “dead” or “come” would likely send roosters in the vicinity scrambling for the exits at the end of the cattail slough hundreds of yards away.
Spot Check
While the long, hot nights of August may seem to move as slow as the sun-heated tar on the edge of a two-lane highway, being the balance of summer, the days move quickly as the shift of the earth eats away at the hours of light made available.
Use this time to prepare and plan for upcoming hunts, checking the health of old dogs with a visit to the vet before grouse and duck seasons roll around in September, and pheasant season fires up in October. Stop in at the vet for a checkup and order any needed supplements or pain relievers to help older dogs recover faster after a day of hunting.
Make sure equipment like kennels, mats, and field collars are in good shape and working order, and for any trips outside of a home area, have the contact information of a veterinarian programmed into your cell phone, in case of emergency.
By working through the dog days with some training exercises and planning to be successful, any would-be bad luck believed to come with this stretch of the season can turn into something good when the heat subsides and the first crisp day afield with your four-legged friend comes around.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.