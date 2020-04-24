The Nest Predator Bounty Program runs until July 1, 2020, or until the $250,000 cap is reached. Species include raccoons, striped skunks, badgers, opossums and red fox.

With state offices closed, the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department wants participants to freeze the harvested tails in a way that allows them to be counted without opening the package. When GF&P offices reopen, they will be accepting the tails.

People can harvest these five species year-round. The program is for South Dakota residents. Participants will receive $5 per entire tail and bone, up to $595 per household.

