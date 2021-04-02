“Go Forth” encourages youth to get outdoors 1

14,000 fourth graders in South Dakota will get a special taste of summer freedom through the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks’ “Go Forth” program.

The program, presented in partnership with the S.D. Department of Health, distributes free entrance licenses for one day in any S.D. state park or recreation area to every fourth grade student in S.D.

The passes, which allow entrance to students and their families, include a free equipment rental – kayak, canoe, paddleboat, paddleboard, or bicycle.

Students who are unable to visit a park can use their pass for a free one-year subscription to GFP’s Conservation Digest magazine.

“The program aims to give every fourth grade student exposure to the great outdoors and a chance to start a lifetime of healthy habits,” said GF&P department secretary, Kevin Robling. “The program showcases activities and opportunities available at state parks and recreation areas, as well as events and educational programs taking place.”

The passes were distributed to all public and private schools in March. Families can turn in the day-pass for a discount off an annual pass. The passes are valid until Dec. 31. The student must be present for the pass to be valid.

Tags

Load comments