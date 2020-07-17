Killdeer- common bird uses a 'broken-wing' distraction

Across most of North America, the Killdeer is a familiar species, thanks to its presence in open habitats and its loud calls, which give it both its common and scientific species names — “Killdeer” and “vociferus” (from the Latin for “shouting” or “yelling”).
Naming something, like a Killdeer, for its sound uses a convention known by the Greek name “onomatopoeia,” literally “imitation of a sound.”
In earlier times, the Killdeer was also known as the Chattering Plover or the Noisy Plover, both nods to its vocal nature. Killdeer often call in flight and at night. When disturbed, they give a prolonged chattering call and are often the first birds to sound an alarm if a predator or other threat approaches.
Depending upon the population, the Killdeer can be a year-round resident or a partial, or "leapfrog," migrant. Killdeer in the northern United States and Canada migrate south each year to escape harsh winter weather, passing right over regions such as the southern U.S. where other Killdeer populations are nonmigratory.
The Killdeer is the most widespread North American plover species. The breeding range extends from central Alaska east to Newfoundland and down. Killdeer occur year-round along much of the Pacific Coast, lower elevations of the Rockies, and across the southern United States, then well into Mexico. Wintering birds are found south to northern South America.
The Killdeer feeds on invertebrates such as earthworms, beetles, grasshoppers, and snails, sometimes adding seeds and small vertebrates to its diet. This plover forages on the ground in a characteristic manner: dashing a short distance, stopping to seize prey, then running onward in search of the next tidbit. Killdeer will also pat the ground with one foot to stir up prey, or probe mud. They even follow tractors, in search of prey turned up by the plow.
Killdeer couples perform both aerial and ground displays as a duo. During flight displays, both birds hover high in the air or make short, butterfly-like flights on stiff wings with slow wing beats, calling all the while. On the ground, the pair displays to each other by bowing with fanned tails, revealing their bright orange-brown rumps and upper tail feathers.
Killdeer usually nest in open areas with sparse vegetation or on a gravel surface. In developed areas, parking lots and rooftops are favored nest sites. Both the male and female participate in building the nest, a simple scrape or shallow depression in the ground. The pair lines the nest with small rocks, shells, or other objects. Killdeer nests are always well-camouflaged, and the four heavily speckled eggs blend perfectly with their surroundings. Both the male and female take turns incubating the clutch.
The Killdeer performs a "broken wing" distraction display to lead predators away from its nest. To guard against large hoofed animals that may mistakenly trample its nest, the Killdeer uses a different display, fluffing itself up, fanning its tail over its head, and running at the intruder to change its path.
Killdeer chicks hatch with eyes open, and are covered in downy fluff. They leave the nest almost immediately, attended by their parents. Young Killdeer only have one breast band, and can easily be mistaken for smaller plover species.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.