When was the last time you had the courage to try something new and different?
Two years ago, at age 84, Bob Barden taught himself to knit. The impetus was the invitation to make purple scarves for visitors to the United Methodist General Conference in 2020 (the meeting has been rescheduled for 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic). He bought some purple yarn and started learning through books and online tutorials, every now and then consulting with his adult son who teaches advanced knitting classes.
He made two scarves. Each took more than 30 hours to create. As Bob explained, “Christ called us to extend hospitality and I thought it’d be great to help. I’m the person who benefited the most from this because I really enjoyed it and I’ve taken up knitting.”
Those same hands that fashioned the scarves are the gifted and skilled hands through which Bob cared for his patients in his dental practice of over 40 years. Following his service as a Navy dentist, Bob and wife, Joann, moved to Pierre in 1961. Both were raised in Wisconsin, having met in dental school. Bob was preparing to be a dentist, and Joann a dental hygienist. When they learned of an opportunity in Pierre, they bought the practice. The last 20 years of working together, Joann was the receptionist and office coordinator. Observing her seated at the reception desk, a patient once remarked, “Oh, it’s the bosses’ wife,” to which Joann replied with good humor, “No, I’m the boss.” Bob and Joann retired in 2001.
Retirement has meant a whole new season of life and service-filled activity. Each has contributed immeasurably to leadership and participation in the ministries of First United Methodist Church. Bible studies, prayer groups, fellowship groups, work projects are all just some of the outlets through which their commitments to Christ have been lived out. And now knitting has joined the list through which blessings are bestowed on others.
While Joann has continued to hone her skills in advanced needlepoint, Bob’s been knitting away. Beyond those initial purple scarves, he’s made five more scarves, along with coasters, stacks of dish cloths, 13 caps and two sweaters. Bob explained, “Learning to knit in order to donate two scarves was definitely a case where the ‘Giver’ obtained far more benefit than the ‘Receiver.’ The two scarves were not a ‘big deal’ but getting me involved with knitting has become a very ‘big deal.’” He added, “Without knitting during the pandemic, finding something enjoyable and productive to do would be difficult.” With modesty, Bob describes himself as a “beginning knitter with a lot to learn but hopefully as one who can influence someone to have the courage to try something new and different. They might find it to be as rewarding as I have.”
Bob and Joann remind us that our lives in God’s hands and with God’s gifts make new possibilities and experiences an ever-present reality. In this time when many are struggling with purpose and meaning and loneliness, there are blessings to pass on and blessings to be received when we act with courage to try something new and different for the sake of others.
Where is the Lord prompting you to take that first step? How do you fill in the blanks with this question? “I’ve always wanted to ________, but ________. Now is a time like no other to summon courage greater than the hindrances and experience something you’ve never done before. What surprises might God have in store for you? And speaking of surprises, Bob’s got a few of his own in the works. He’s busy knitting a couple of additional, special gifts. He’s eager to see the reaction from the recipients, knowing already what their creation means to him.
