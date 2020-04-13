Our Outdoors: Right Behind

Follow Up Work. For common sight-fished game species like pike, muskies, bass, and trout, a follow or a missed strike doesn’t mean the game is over. Go back with a new perspective to find success, like this 19.5-inch largemouth which came on a slowed-down stickbait after an initial swing and a miss. If a fish doesn’t take a bait, go back after it with the same lure and a modified retrieve or something different, and perhaps a bit slower.