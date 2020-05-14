The Game, Fish and Parks Commission have finalized the action to remove the river otter from South Dakota’s list of threatened species.
Several factors have allowed river otter populations to rebound in the state. These include re-introductions, improvements in wetland and river habitat management, and protections through various laws.
The commission has proposed a trapping season. The list of rules would include:
1. open from sunrise on Nov. 1 to sunset on Dec. 31 in all counties.
2. one river otter per trapper per season.
3. statewide harvest limit of 15 river otters. Season will end early if the limit is reached.
4. open to only residents with a furbearer license.
5. report to the department within 24 hours of harvest.
6. pelt removed, and carcass surrendered to the department.
Individuals can comment online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mail comments to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501.
The next commission meeting is June 4.
