The Ruby-throated Hummingbird weighs less than a nickel, yet is a master of flight. Beating its wings 60 to 80 times a second, this tiny sprite creates a blur of motion and a whirring, insect-like sound. At first glance, it's easy to mistake a Ruby-throated Hummingbird for a large bee!
All hummingbirds share skeletal and muscle adaptations that allow for speedy, agile flight. Their long, blade-like wings have a unique, flexible shoulder joint that allows the wings to rotate almost 180 degrees while moving forward and backward in a horizontal figure-8 pattern. This pattern generates lift on both forward and backward wing strokes and allows extreme maneuverability in flight.
Hummingbirds' chest muscles comprise up to 30 percent of their body weight — a higher percentage than in any other bird group. The main wing bone is relatively short and strong, helping to stabilize a hummingbird's wings during hovering flight, yet allowing for fine movements and quick changes of direction.
Hummingbirds have tiny feet, which reduces aerodynamic drag in flight. but there's a downside: These birds cannot walk. They can only perch or scoot sideways.
The male puts on an elaborate aerial courtship display, swooping from heights of up to 50 feet into a series of looping, U-shaped dives designed to impress any female entering his territory. His wings make a twittering sound during these displays, and he has a high-pitched, squeaky chittering.
Once the male attracts a female, the female sets up housekeeping within his territory. She builds a walnut-sized nest of lichens and spider webs, where she lays two to three eggs. The female provides all the care for the young, which fledge after two to three weeks.
This is the only hummingbird species that nests east of the Mississippi River. They winter mainly in the tropics. Most North American hummingbird species are migratory, unlike their more southerly relatives. These South American hummingbirds, if they wander at all, travel short distances, such as up and down mountain slopes as they track flowering plants. Incredibly, Ruby-throated Hummingbirds fly straight across the Gulf of Mexico during their migrations to and from their wintering grounds. In the spring, their migration north appears to be timed to the appearance of certain flowers along their route. People can make their yards a hummingbirds paradise.
Ruby-throated Hummingbirds expend a great deal of energy during flight, so they need to feed almost constantly, each day consuming up to half their weight in sugar. They feed mainly on flower nectar, preferring red or orange tubular flowers. They also eat insects and occasionally drink tree sap. They also readily visit hummingbird feeders for sugar water, and aggressively defend food sources against intruders.
On cold nights, they conserve energy by lowering their body temperature and heart rate, entering a temporary state of torpor. This ability to enter controlled hypothermia is shared by many other small birds.
