Recently I was asked a question of what is one of the things I fear. Without hesitation I replied "pop quizzes."
Whether in school or an unexpected question asked by someone who was demanding an honest answer, these "pop quizzes" cause my knees to shake a bit. Jesus was known for giving pop quizzes. He did this to see how much his disciples were taking in, to see how well they understood him, and he did not hide his displeasure at their consistently low scores.
In Matthew 16: 13-20 Jesus asked his followers, " Who do men say the Son of man is?" They were relieved because it was a question most of them had answers to. "John the Baptist" one said. Another replied, "Elijiah." Someone else suggested, "one of the prophets." Most of them were repeating what they had heard others say, instead of saying what they truly believed.
Jesus then turned the question back on them, "Who do YOU say I am?" After a long pause Peter answered, "You are the Christ, the son of the living God!" Thank goodness for Peter! Right or wrong he is always the first one to respond, the first one to leave his fish net to follow Jesus and step out of the boat to walk on the water.
This was the answer Jesus was looking for because he pronounces Peter blessed, the rock on which the church would be built, and the inheritor of the keys to the kingdom of heaven. He also gave Peter a new name. His original name was Simon but when Jesus proclaimed, "You are Peter and on this rock I will build my church!" he made a pun in his native language because the words rock and peter meant the same thing. So Peter became a chip off the old block, a piece of rock, against which the powers of death would not prevail.
Peter may not have had a flawless character or the spiritual depth I thought the founder of the Christian church would have had. But I am really glad to hear that he is the one in charge of heaven's gates. Someone like him may understand someone like me - I sometimes find answers hard to come by. I find it sometimes easier and safer to repeat what other people have already said, because I have not thought about my own, or because my own answers do not sound good enough, or because I do not trust God to help me with them. Peter may understand someone who goes ahead and says things and then regrets them later.
If Peter is the rock on which the church has been built, then there is hope for all of us, because he is one of us, because he remains God's chosen rock whether he is acting like a cornerstone or a stumbling block. He shows us that blessedness is less about being perfect than about willingness. What really counts is to risk our answers, to go ahead and try and to always get up one more time when we fall.
