The South Dakota Horseshoe Pitchers Association (SDHPA) held their state tournaments in Pierre at Griffin Park on August 24 and 25.
On Saturday, August 24, the doubles tournament was held. In the championship class there was a playoff to determine the winners and it came down to the final two shoes thrown.
Coming out on top was Macey Chambers (Pierre) and Bryce Chambers (Blunt) as the State Champions, earning 2nd place was Roland Kleinschmidt (Harrold) and James Benton (Fort Pierre), 3rd place was Vine Marks, Sr. (Sisseton) and Billy Markwed (Midland), and 4th place was Carl Chambers and Logan Chambers (both of Blunt).
In the Doubles B Class the winners were: Berditte Finton and Michael Clemens (both of Sioux Falls), 2nd place Crystal Walton (Dell Rapids) and Steve Hofland (Elk Point), 3rd place was Aaron Sestak (Spearfish) and Thebea Thomas (Belle Fourche), and 4th place was Dee Robinson and Tanner Steineke (both of Sioux Falls).
In Doubles C the winners were: Chace Humphrey and Chuck Humphrey (both of Pierre), 2nd place Jack Orwick (Newell) and Galen Minske (Huron), 3rd place Jeremy Crowe (Vermillion) and Paul Denney (Yankton), and 4th place was Ocean Hawk and Galen Crowe (both of Yankton).
On Sunday, August 25, the singles tournaments were pitched.
In the Juniors Championship Class there was a three way tie for first place so a playoff was needed to determine the winner. Coming out as the State Champion was Ocean Hawk (Yankton), 2nd place Chace Humphrey (Pierre), and 3rd place Logan Chambers (Blunt).
In Ladies A, Pat Stumpf (Custer) was undefeated and emerged as the State Champion, 2nd place Carlene Barber (Pierre), and 3rd place Macey Chambers (Pierre).
In Ladies B, 1st place was won by Crystal Walton (Dell Rapids), 2nd place Thebea Thomas (Belle Fourche), and 3rd place Dee Robinson (Sioux Falls)
In the Elders Championship Class, there was a tie so a playoff was needed and winning by one point was Roland Kleinschmidt (Harrold) State Champion, 2nd place Carl Chambers (Blunt), and 3rd place Robert Red Shirt (Allen).
In the Elders B Class going undefeated and earning 1st place was Billy Markwed (Midland), 2nd place Walter Osterberg, Jr. (Volga), and 3rd place Berditte Finton (Sioux Falls).
- In Men’s A, the State Champion is Kurt Whaley (Sioux Falls), 2nd place Owen Tin Cup (Pierre), and 3rd place Arlen Lee (Ridgeview).
- In Men’s B, 1st place Aaron Sestak (Spearfish), 2nd place Larry Reemts (Jefferson), and 3rd place Bryce Chambers (Blunt).
- In Men’s C, 1st place Dan Cahill (Huron), 2nd place Galen Minske (Huron), and 3rd place John Barber (Pierre).
"The Pierre Horseshoe Club would like to thank the city of Pierre for all of their hard work making the grounds in and around the horseshoe pits beautiful," said Carlene Barber, of SDHPA, "the Lion’s Club for providing food both days of the tournaments, and the Fort Pierre Women of the Moose for hosting our banquet. We could never host a state tournament without your help – thank you!"
