Here’s a look at how neighboring states approach collection of unpaid government debts.

  • Iowa: State law allows state agencies, courts and local governments to ask the Department of Revenue for all or a portion of a resident debtor’s state income tax return in order to satisfy debts.
  • Minnesota: The state Department of Revenue is responsible for debt collection; state agencies and courts can ask the revenue department to hold back state income tax returns to satisfy debts.
  • Nebraska: State law allows state agencies to ask the Department of Revenue for a portion of a resident debtor’s state income tax returns.
  • North Dakota: State agencies are allowed to take all or some of a resident’s state income tax return to satisfy debts.
  • Wyoming: Like South Dakota, Wyoming does not have a state income tax. The state now leaves most debt collection up to its individual agencies.

