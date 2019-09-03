Here's a look at how neighboring states approach collection of unpaid government debts.
- Iowa: State law allows state agencies, courts and local governments to ask the Department of Revenue for all or a portion of a resident debtor’s state income tax return in order to satisfy debts.
- Minnesota: The state Department of Revenue is responsible for debt collection; state agencies and courts can ask the revenue department to hold back state income tax returns to satisfy debts.
- Nebraska: State law allows state agencies to ask the Department of Revenue for a portion of a resident debtor’s state income tax returns.
- North Dakota: State agencies are allowed to take all or some of a resident’s state income tax return to satisfy debts.
- Wyoming: Like South Dakota, Wyoming does not have a state income tax. The state now leaves most debt collection up to its individual agencies.
