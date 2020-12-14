Charles Kuck, Bridgewater, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $66.20 penalty.
Robert Vineyard, Holdrege, Nebraska, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Ronald Schlieman, West Minister, Colorado, speeding on other roadways, $99 fine, $78.50 costs.
James Stoeser, Fort Pierre, speeding on other roadways, seat belt violation, $84 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jamison Oothoudt, Willmar, Minnesota, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joshua Petering, Alliance, Nebraska, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $33 penalty.
Austin Uecker, Onida, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $68.50 cost, $9,255 costs.
Shaun Sporrer, Pierre, intentional damage to property — $400 or less, disorderly conduct, 56 days in jail suspended with 4 days credited, must abide by the law for 1 year, pay attorney fees, $200 fine, $157 costs.
Sergio Diaz, Santa Maria, California, speeding on a state highway, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Kenneth Randash, Moorhead, Minnesota, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eric Ramirez, Austin, Texas, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeremy Myers, Blunt, speeding on other roadways, $79 fine, $78.50 costs.
Stephen Plastow, Pierre, petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less, 28 days in jail suspended with 2 days credited, no entry to Dakotamart for 1 year, must abide by the law for 1 year, $200 fine, $68.50 costs, $4 restitution.
Sarah Gardner, Pierre, driving under the influence — 1st offence, open alcoholic bev., 39 days in jail with 1 day credited, must not possess any alcohol/controlled substances/marijuana nor frequent any bars/alcoholic-based establishments, must abide by law for 1 year, $350 fine, $325 costs.
Rodelay Zaldivar Ferrer, Orlando, Florida, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Elliot Christensen, Princeton, Minnesota, speeding on a state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Hendrik Barnardt, Fergus Falls, Minnesota, overweight on axle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs, $549 penalty.
Daniel Morrison, Gillette, Wyoming, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Matthew McKinley, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Joseph Wilk, Green Cove Springs, Florida, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Bonnie Jameson, Pierre, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jason Brookshire, Hawley, Minnesota, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $68.50 costs.
Nicole His Law, Fort Thompson, speeding on state highway, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Blake Bear Stops, Pierre, purchase/receive/consume/possess tobacco under 18, $29 fine, $66.50 costs.
David Feuling, Hammond, Wisconsin, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Antonio Sanchez, Plymouth, Minnesota, speeding on other roadways, $59 costs, $78.50 costs.
Jorae Handboy, Eagle Butte, speeding on other roadways, $59 fine, $78.50 costs.
Eduardo Menchaca Gonzalez, Eagle Pass, Texas, operate oversize/overweight vehicle, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jeremy Roth, Highmore, conveyance removal requirements, $104 fine, $78.50 costs.
Chase Strand, Martin, speeding on other roadways, $19 fine, $78.50 costs.
Zachary Oldenkamp, Pierre, failure to make proper stop at stop intersection, $54 fine, $78.50 costs.
Randy Maxwell, Castle Rock, Colorado, speeding on other roadways, $39 fine, $78.50 costs.
Jose Orona, Montevideo, Minnesota, speeding on other roadways, $154 fine, $78.50 costs.
