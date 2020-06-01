Jackie (Penticoff) Waggoner, 50

Jackie (Penticoff) Waggoner, 50, of Pierre, passed away at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD, on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

A private family funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Murdo, SD.

A full obituary is posted and online condolences can be written at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com.

