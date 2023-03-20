Janice Faye Bjerke Mar 20, 2023 Mar 20, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Janice Faye BjerkeJanice Faye Bjerke, 82, of Pierre, SD, died Saturday, December 10, 2022 at her home. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre.A memorial service was held in Rugby, ND. Condolences may be written at http://www.isburgfuneralchapels.com. Was the information in this article useful? Thanks for the feedback. Copy article link Submit a story idea Join our newsletter Sign up Thanks, you're signed up. Please enter your email. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. - PAID ADVERTISEMENT -Lee Real Estate Most Popular 68 Funny NCAA March Madness Bracket Names Max Foth resigns as SC basketball coach, looks ahead The 30 Happiest Cities in America Bail set for Spring Creek home incident Our Outdoors: (A)I’d rather be fishing PAWS dog survives parvo, finds forever home Sports World Reacts To Danica Patrick's Controversial Photo Elizabeth Hurley Shocks Fans With Stunning 30-Year Transformation Clip Hughes County Land Transfers for Feb. 21-28 No shortage of fun at Oahe Downstream - PAID ADVERTISEMENT - Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce
