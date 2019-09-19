Jim Gill, professional entertainer and early childhood expert, is providing training to early educators Oct. 26 from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. This and the following free events are at the First United Methodist Church’s Trinity Community Center, Pierre.
A free picnic supper, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., is offered to the first 200 guests.
Then, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Gill is performing a free community concert open to everyone.
Capitol Connections is the local chapter for the South Dakota Association for the Education of Young Children. It, the Oahe Child Development Center, the Right Turn and other businesses and organizations are sponsoring the free picnic. Capitol Connections is hosting the concert.
Gill is touted as presenting a joyous way to learn. His creations in music-play help children to learn. In these energetic sessions, he shares examples of his work that teachers and care providers can bring back to their classrooms, playrooms and family rooms. Jim spent 20 years directing programs in music play for families and children with special needs in the Chicago area. Jim completed his graduate studies at the Erikson Institute of Chicago, in child development with a special emphasis on the study of play.
In concert, Gill strums energizing rhythms on his banjo while encouraging everyone to sing, clap, dance and spin along to his silly yet inspiring musical games. These include tongue twisters, Silly Dance Contest, his jazzy “One From the Left” finger play and many more activities for children, parents and grandparents to sing and play together.
