Free Halloween costumes / make-up

A Halloween item free-for-all is being hosted by the Pierre Elks Lodge and Riverfront Broadcasting.
“You will find anything from Halloween costumes to makeup and more for kid’s ages five to 12,” said Steve Wegman, a leader of the Pierre Elks.
These free goodies are available on Sept. 18, across the street from Georgia Morse Middle School at 300 E Capital, starting at 2 p.m. and going until everything is gone, said Wegman. “Get a head start on Halloween and stop by the Halloween free-for-all. We’ll see you there,” said Wegman.
“Have you ever done some crazy things from time to time? This is one of them for the Elks. We are not a stodgy crew. And this is only one of the many things we do for the community, along with our scholarships,” said Wegman.
Much of the supplies - costumes, hair paint and other make-up - have been donated by anonymous providers. “If I was going to score a costume, this would be an ultimate must,” said Wegman. “We are giving the kids the outfits so the kids can go trick-or-treating and have their own parties.”
The doors will not open before 2 p.m. “No early starts. Elks members will control the crowd to the best of our ability. Politeness and best behavior is expected, ‘witch’ is what 99 percent of kids are - on their best behavior in public,” said Wegman.
