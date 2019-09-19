The advertised Halloween free-for-all put on by the Pierre Elks Lodge and Riverfront Broadcasting saw, conservatively, more than 200 people collecting free costumes and make-up.
Though open to everyone, the Sept. 18 event was more for kid’s ages five to 12. Tables and more tables, and a long retaining wall, all across the street from Georgia Morse Middle School at 300 E Capital were covered with donated items.
Starting at 2 p.m., it was not long before all the items were gone, with Elks members controlling the joyous chaos to the best of their ability.
According to Elks leader Steve Wegman, much of the supplies -- costumes, hair paint and other make-up -- had been donated by anonymous providers.
“We started out with three pallets that were stacked at least 10 feet high with product,” said Wegman. “All the product moved. By 4:15 p.m. the last item was gone. You couldn’t pick a better day. It was truly a hit.”
“Some people could not believe that we were actually giving stuff away, with no strings attached,” exclaimed Wegman. He added that the number one item sought was glitter hair spray, then dangling eyes and vampire teeth.
“If the Elks will host another similar event next year depends on if we get donations of product,” said Wegman. “Maybe we can do recycling of gently-used costumes. We will help in any way we can, as always.”
