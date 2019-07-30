The ninth annual Outdoor University in Sertoma Park is Saturday, August 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come to the Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls to pet a frog, shoot a bow, go fishing, watch a rescue dog in action, go on a treasure hunt and try all kinds of outdoor activities.
“The entire Riparian Trail loop will be filled with outdoor activities,” said Thea Miller Ryan, director of the Outdoor Campus. “That’s about a mile of reptile and amphibian touch tanks, fishing, kayaking, archery, BB guns, paintball, an other activities and games for the whole family.”
According to a news release, this year the event also features a free class on shotgunning techniques with Dan Griffith, and another on predator calling, including free coyote calls. Visitors can learn fish cleaning techniques in the pond tent, see hunting dog demonstrations, and even watch rescue dogs in action.
“There’s more to do than ever before,” Ryan said. “All kids will get a free 100 Years of Outdoor Tradition t-shirt and can take their photo in front of the State Parks Volkswagon bus tent. Visitors can meet the people behind the Mesonet weather station here on the grounds, use a mining sluice, climb in a conservation officer’s truck and learn about predator control methods.”
The event is free and open to the public. No registration is required. The Outdoor Campus is part of South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, and a joint project with the city of Sioux Falls Parks and Recreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.