Local students participated in a curriculum-based game designed for middle school, high school and college students to learn more about finances. Not only did a two-person team of fifth graders step up to compete in the middle school category—and not only did they win that category—but they beat every other team.
The 2020 spring session of the South Dakota Stock Market Game concluded its 10-week trading period on April 17. A total of 396 students from 23 high schools, middle schools and colleges across South Dakota formed 191 teams of stock market investors.
“The St. Joseph School fifth grade class participated, and two of our students - Emerald Wyatt and Christian Stanley - ran away with it,” St. Joseph Principal Darlene Braun said.
“Emmy and Christian absolutely walked away with this game. They beat all teams, including high school and college. Wow,” fifth grade teacher Steven Rounds added.
“Congratulations to your team that finished in first place in the Middle School Division in the Spring 2020 South Dakota Stock Market Game,” wrote Don Altmyer, coordinator of the South Dakota Stock Market Game at Black Hills State University in Spearfish.
St. Joseph School receives $60 for winning the middle school category of the game. “Please use this check to reward your students in an appropriate manner,” wrote Altmyer. “I look forward to your continued participation in the fall 2020 South Dakota Stock Market Game beginning on Oct. 5 and ending on Dec. 11. Registration starts on Aug. 15.”
This program provides teams of student stock market investors a simulated $100,000 to perform online investing in real-time stocks, bonds and mutual funds. The curriculum endeavors to help students learn the financial markets, as they learn about business, math, economics, personal finance and the importance of saving and investing for the long term. The program includes InvestWrite, a national essay competition that is the culminating Stock Market Game activity. Students are challenged to think critically about real-world financial issues by preparing essays about long-term saving and investing.
“We play the game to understand what to do with your money,” Rounds said. “It is a learning experience. This year’s game was the first time for these kids, these fifth graders. We had nine teams. We try to have three students per team; and this was our only team of two. They are all good kids. They worked hard. No doubt Emmy and Christian got a little lucky, and the stock market is sometimes hit and miss, but they won overall. They won to a point that has never been done before. That kind of money in 10 weeks -- that’s unheard of for this game.”
“The students were worried about this virus -- and they bought some stock in biotechnology. These two were smart enough to buy the right stock, and to know to sell their stock when. I’ve never seen anything like this in over 20 years,” said Rounds.
According to the winners' announcement letter, “The winner of the middle school division was St. Joseph School with a final portfolio of $168,811 and a 68.8% return on investment, and the highest portfolio in the state. Teacher Steven Rounds used the program in his fifth grade social studies class. For comparison purposes, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index fell 13.4% over this same time period. The team’s winning stock trade was buying VIR Biotechnology (VIR) at $16.24 and selling it for $60.41 and a realized gain of $76,534.”
The program offers teachers online support and free online training prior to and during each session. More than 600,000 students from all 50 states participate each year.
