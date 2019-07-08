SD FFA Star Partners help fund new generation of student leadership

The South Dakota FFA actively engages youth in agriculture, and has done so for more than 90 years.
The SD FFA Foundation’s Star Partner program joins the efforts of South Dakota businesses and organizations with FFA’s mission of developing premier leadership, personal growth and career success for youth involved in agriculture education. The Foundation welcomes a growing list of supporters that value South Dakota FFA and agriculture education at the local and state levels and commit to funding at a high level:
Distinguished Star Partners – Twin City Region Northland Ford Dealers
- 4 Star Partners - CHS Foundation and Bayer
- 3 Star Partners - Agtegra
- 2 Star Partners - BankWest and Butler Machinery
- 1 Star Partners - ADM Benson Quinn; AT&T, BASF, Citi; Croplan by Winfield United; Dacotah Bank; East River Electric; Farm Credit Services of Americas; The First National Bank in Sioux Falls; GrainBridge; Hanson Associates LLC; Midwest Ag & Veterinary Service; Riverview, LLP; Pioneer; RDO Equipment (Aberdeen; Webster, Redfield; Sioux Falls; Rapid City); SD Corn Utilization Council; Titan Machinery, US Army/ Army ROTC; and C & B Operations, LLC (Gettysburg; Selby; Roscoe; Miller; Freeman; Yankton; Wagner; and Mitchell).
“The need to build partnerships in support of local and state agricultural education programs continues to grow,” said Gerri Ann Eide, executive director of the South Dakota FFA Foundation. “We understand the ag economy is tight right now and it is inspiring to see companies and individuals stepping up! Our Star Partners are leading by example, committing financially to meet the needs of our students who are our future leaders and employees. These partners have committed to helping provide quality leadership training for our FFA members, creating a pipeline of employee development for the production, business, and science sectors of the SD agriculture industry.”
“It’s a win-win partnership as all levels of our agriculture education programs receive valuable support to prepare future employees for agricultural careers and develop skills to provide leadership for their local communities, while at the same time businesses and organizations receive year-long recognition for their partnership.” said Eide.
In the past fiscal year, SD FFA Star Partners made at least 28 specific programs happen.
