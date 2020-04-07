Easter is typically a time for families to get together, but most of us are unable to celebrate together in person this year. To help you enjoy the holiday while staying safe at home, here are seven festive ways to celebrate virtually.
Easter-themed activities for all ages. Whether or not you or your family are religious, holidays serve as a way to bring people together on a more consistent basis. Celebrating the same traditions each year can bring comfort during these trying times, and can also serve as a welcome distraction from the news.
Here are seven festive ways to celebrate. These ideas are senior-friendly, suitable for any age, and fun to do in groups or one-on-one. Included are plenty of suggestions for supplies that you’re likely to have on hand.
1. Decorate the house. Creating simple Easter-themed decorations is a fun activity and placing them all around the house will instantly brighten the mood.
Try these festive do-it-yourself Easter decor ideas:
- Dye eggs for an easter egg hunt or for a table display for an Easter-themed meal. Use food coloring to create dye for eggs.
- Hang 3-D Easter egg ornaments – make fun ornaments with colored paper (or color in the eggs after printing on plain paper) and ribbon (or string scraps).
- Display a festive table centerpiece, using odd items such as egg cartons and some paint or colored markers.
- Hang bunny or other Easter garland. Print outlines on colored paper (or color them in on non-colored paper).
- Make happy sock bunnies. Use colored paper (or color the paper) to make the faces and then safety-pin it onto socks.
2. Make creative Easter baskets (for future gifting). If you typically enjoy creating Easter baskets to give as gifts, you can creatively use household items to make great ones this year. You don’t even have to make the basket yourself, just look around for an empty box or cut a plastic milk jug and cover it with colored paper to make a festive container.
Once you have a basket or container, fill it with some do-it-yourself ‘grass’ (cut plain or colored paper into thin strips) and some candy or decorations from the ideas shared above. Since you might not be seeing the basket recipient for a little while, take a photo and send it to them or show it to them over a video call. It’s a virtual gift that will have a physical follow up in the future.
3. Send Easter cards to family and friends. It’s always fun to get cards or letters in the mail. So why not make simple Easter cards to send to friends and family? You could make them by hand or print some out. They don’t have to be fancy, it’s the thought that matters most.
4. Have a virtual family gathering on Easter Sunday. This year, move your celebrations online and have a virtual gathering instead.
- For free one-on-one video calls: FaceTime on Apple iPhones, Zoom, Facebook Messenger, WhatsApp, Skype (Web / iPhone / Android), Google Hangouts (Web / iPhone / Android), Google Duo (iPhone / Android).
- For group video calls: Zoom – here’s a helpful video tutorial on using Zoom with multiple people, their group video calls are free for 40 minutes (hint: start a new call after 40 minutes).
- Google Hangouts (Web / iPhone / Android) – here’s how to start a call and add multiple people, use the selectors across the top to see instructions for computer, Android, and iPhone/iPad.
If video doesn’t work for everyone, set up a free conference call line so everyone can dial in and hear each other. Here are a few free services: FreeConferenceCall.com, FreeConference.com, FreeConferenceCalling, and UberConference.
5. Play Easter games. Games are fun and festive, whether you have two or 20 people. You could even play these over video or audio group calls – just email the printables and instructions ahead of time.
If there are kids (or adults!) who’d be interested, create an indoor Easter egg hunt by having one person hide eggs in a room and then letting everyone search for them. The prize for the most eggs could be one of the Easter baskets you made. Tip: Remember how many eggs were hidden so you can make sure they’re all found.
6. Participate virtually in Easter church services. To keep people safe, many faith organizations have moved their services online. Find out if your church will be having services online, or search to find a service that appeals to you.
7. Have a virtual Easter Parade. Ask family and friends to dress up in their Easter outfits (or bunny costumes) and take photos. Then, send the photos via email or text message to share the fun with each other.
