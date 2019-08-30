With unemployment at 2.9 percent in South Dakota, many employers struggle to find enough qualified workers. The Right Turn in Pierre offers training in social skills to ensure that available workers have the work ethic behaviors they need to be successful on the job.
“I used to think that a lack of work ethic was so deeply embedded in a person that it could not be changed very much,” said Mary Gates, executive director The Right Turn. “But once I understood that work ethic was actually a collection of specific behaviors, I realized that it could be learned through explicit instruction.”
Staff members teach classes and workshops using the curriculum “Bring Your ‘A’ Game,” developed by the Center for Work Ethic Development, a consulting firm from Denver, Colorado. Lessons address seven different behaviors: attendance, appearance, attitude, ambition, accountability, acceptance and appreciation.
“Changing a person’s overall work ethic is not easy, but this curriculum is a valuable step in the right direction,” said Gates. “People still have to be motivated to learn and change, but motivation without knowledge or skills is not going to work and ‘Bring Your A Game’ helps to close the gap.”
One of the most popular parts from the curriculum is an activity based on psycho-geometrics of personality. Participants learn about different personality characteristics, and reflect upon dominant traits in their own behavior. “This helps everyone understand each other better and can dramatically impact teamwork. Participants gain skills to build upon their personal strengths and become more tolerant of other people’s idiosyncrasies,” said Gates.
Employers who participated in case studies with ‘Bring Your A Game’ reported that workers showed up for work more consistently, demonstrated a better attitude on the job, became more eager to learn on the job, showed more respect for their supervisors and had better customer service skills. Managers and supervisors reported that they found the training to be valuable because they gained new ways of talking to their employees about workplace behavior and social skills.
According to Gates, even seasoned professionals can benefit from the training. Laura Kelly, Children and Youth Services Coordinator at the South Dakota State Library, recently attended a class and said, “I came to learn about this training so I could refer others, and underestimated what I would gain from it myself. I see now how my personality might be perceived by different people and it helps me to be more insightful in thinking about how I understand and interact with others.”
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation has partnered with several entities across the state to deliver these workshops at no cost to employers, based on available funding. Partners include Black Hills Special Services Cooperative in Rapid City, Cornerstones Career Learning Center in Huron, Lutheran Social Services Center for New Americans in Sioux Falls, OutSource Projects in Madison, The Right Turn in Pierre and Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls.
Training providers have a lot of flexibility to meet employer needs. Workshops range from one to eight hours in length and can be spread out over time. “We like to consult with the employer to determine which skills are a priority for development, and then select specific activities to target those areas,” said Gates.
Participants learn through a peer-to-peer approach. “Our instructors do not lecture to the class. Instead, we facilitate interactive activities so participants are actively engaged and learning from each other. The latest research on how adults learn embraces this technique, plus it’s a lot more fun for everyone,” said Gates
