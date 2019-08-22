Dressed as superheroes on Thursday, August 22, the students and staff of Stanley County School District collected quarters and other monies to be given to teachers of the Burke Public School District.
“Superhero Day is a multitude of things,” said Daniel Hoey, superintendent of the Stanley County School District. “We are completing our first week of school here at Stanley County and we wanted to celebrate that. Also, the opportunity to teach grace and kindness to others in need also figures into this day of celebration.”
“As you most certainly know, the Burke Public School District experienced a devastating weather event in the first week of August. Many of their buildings and classrooms were destroyed. Even things as simple as room decorations; there are none. We are accepting quarters — and pennies, nickels, dimes and bills — to give to the teachers of BPSD. At the conclusion of our day today, the money collected will be given to them in the form of Amazon gift cards.”
The Burke staff can do with the gift cards as they see fit, for their own classrooms and teaching endeavors. “It’s a way for the student body to get involved, and not only locally. The districts are connected, through sports and other activities. The education community knows each other,” said Hoey. Currently, Burke school is holding classes in other surviving buildings in town, such as churches.
The fundraiser idea originated from Terri Mehlhaff, elementary principal.
According to Hoey, Mehlhaff promotes “ ‘soft lessons,’ anything outside of a book — compassion, care, giving, grace, what we can give. These are classic lessons kids can respond to; it’s basic,” said Hoey.
“We are so excited to promote recovery and give to someone else when they are in need. When I talked to Eric Pearson, superintendent at Burke, he said the outpouring from across the state is incredible; there are kind hearts all around us,” said Hoey. “The tag-lines on social media are being put into practice today: #WeAreSC, #BurkeStrong. And, the giving is not just in South Dakota, but from other states as well. It’s way cool to see.”
Stanley County School District has approximately 450 students — junior kindergarten through 12th grade. The celebration and the fundraising “was very well taken,” said Hoey, with most of the elementary students dressing up.
One instructor, and her children in the school, all wore Batman clothes, a “whole bat family,” she said. The only rules announced in advance to students and parents were no masks or face-paint, and caps were acceptable if part of the individual get-up.
“It’s confirming to see the high school kids join in as superheroes for school celebration and as a fundraiser,” said Superintendent Daniel Hoey.
