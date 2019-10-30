Knights of Columbus’ Tootsie Roll drive

During what is commonly known as their Tootsie Roll drive, the members of the Pierre Knights of Columbus conducted their annual 2019 campaign to raise funds for people with intellectual disabilities.
This year’s drive was held Oct. 18-21. This is one of the most popular and successful programs conducted by the KCs throughout the nation. In this fundraiser, which is conducted in the fall of each year, the local Pierre Knights collected donations at Ss. Peter and Paul Church, at local stores (Runnings, Walmart and Dakotamart) and at state office buildings.
In appreciation of each donation, the donor is offered a Tootsie Roll. This year, for the first time ever, the fundraising exceeded $5,000. Over the past three years the fundraising has now exceeded $11,000. Each year the public’s contributions are all given to local organizations. This year the funds were given to the South Dakota Guardianship Program, the Vista Program and the South Dakota Special Olympics.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.