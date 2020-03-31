“Big government.”
What does this term mean to you?
To me, it means a government that takes wealth from the people to redistribute it however it sees fit. Some of this is clearly necessary in a modern society to fund roads, bridges, schools, police officers and the military.
There also must be an allowance for those who otherwise truly cannot help themselves, such as orphans, foster children, the disabled, the sick, the elderly and the heartbroken.
However, government spending takes many forms, including what some refer to as “corporate welfare.” Examples of this might include the funds given to numerous banks across America after the 2008-09 Great Recession via the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or TARP. Another example could be the “loans” U.S. taxpayers granted to General Motors during the same period when the automaker went bankrupt.
Those on the political left are also likely to consider certain tax incentives used by the oil and natural gas industries to be corporate welfare. They also tend to make the same claims about the federal tax rate for capital gains being lower than the tax for income because Wall Street investors are often the ones taking advantage of the lower tax rate.
Those on the political right, meanwhile, are very likely to object to taxpayers’ money going to Planned Parenthood because they oppose the use of taxpayer dollars to fund abortion. However, some on the far right want to get rid of the public education system, gut Medicaid and Medicare, and even eliminate entire federal departments, specifically the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Education.
Now that we’ve established those on both sides of the political aisle are likely to decry certain forms of government spending, we can focus on the fact the $2.2 trillion (that is $2,200,000,000,000) Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act that quickly swept through Congress before receiving President Donald Trump’s autograph probably will not be enough to save the American economy from the impact of COVID-19.
Don’t get me wrong because getting a $1,200 check from the government (or $2,400 for a married couple) will certainly help anyone who gets one. However, it just seems likely more will be needed to truly get the economy running in high gear again.
To stimulate the economy as government officials desire, they want you to spend that $1,200, rather than put it in the bank or stuff it under a mattress. A $1,200 surge of cash into the economy from most of us will help, but it does not seem like it will be enough.
Therefore, don’t be surprised when members of Congress are once again discussing another stimulus package, one that might be even more expensive than the first $2.2 trillion one.
It is hard to blame them, though, because entire sectors of the economy are basically just shut down right now, particularly in major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, the Bay Area, Seattle and Chicago. Some in the national media are estimating the federal unemployment rate could go as high as an astounding 30% this year.
Truly, America has never seen anything quite like the effects of COVID-19. Even during the Revolutionary War, the Civil War, World Wars I and II, the aftermath of the Kennedy Assassination, and the aftermath of 9/11, nothing was like this. The government has never said to the American people for weeks (or months) on end, “Do not leave your homes for any non-essential reason at any time.”
How is an economy supposed to survive like that?
What about all the people who work in restaurants, movie theaters, hotels, clubs, bars, casinos, hair salons, barber shops, dry cleaners, health and fitness clubs, etc.? Many of these folks were just barely getting by paycheck to paycheck in the first place — and now they are out of work, left to rely on unemployment.
“I think we’re going to have a tremendous rebound at the end of the year — toward the end of the year,” Trump said of the economy at the time of the bill signing. “I think we’re going to have a rebound like we have never seen before. Even now it wants to rebound. You can see it, feel it. It wants to rebound so badly.”
We hope the president is right, but we believe Americans should prepare for Congress to spend more taxpayers’ money in an effort to keep the economy going at all in the face of COVID-19.
